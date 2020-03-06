Over 100 individuals become U.S. citizens in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 100 people, including one of WFRV Local 5’s very own, are now U.S. citizens following a naturalization ceremony in Milwaukee.

A total of 113 individuals from 30 countries took the oath to become Americans at Milwaukee Area Technical College on Thursday. Elia Eslinger, a digital specialist at WFRV Local 5, was part of the ceremony and talk about what it meant to her.

“It means that everything I’ve worked hard for to be in this country, everything I’ve gone through to come here. It means success, it means freedom, it means that everything is paying off.”

Last year, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalized more than 834,000 citizens, an 11-year high.

LATEST STORIES