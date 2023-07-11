WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Fair is quickly approaching, and organizers have unveiled a list of new foods and beverages for eventgoers to try.

Every year, new creations debut at the Wisconsin State Fair, and officials have confirmed that there will be over 100 new food and beverage items.

Some of the notable food items making their Wisconsin State Fair debut include the Beer-Battered Corn Dog Dipped in a Hot Wisconsin Cheddar Sauce. You can find that at George’s Fun Foods in SpinCity.

Tropics is bringing the coast to Wisconsin with its Coastal Corn Nuggets, which are sweet corn nuggets topped with queso, tropical slaw, pineapple mango salsa, and cotija cheese. That can be found on Wetley Way and First Street.

Camp Bar is debuting The Mac + Joe, a sloppy joe served with mac and cheese, topped with your favorite fixings. That is located on Central Avenue and Central Street.

Have you ever heard of Pizza Lumpia? Well, at Lumpia City at South Grandstand Avenue, you can try lumpia wrappers filled with pizza ingredients.

Twisted Plants, just west of the Original Cream Puff Pavilion, is serving up several vegan options, from brat sliders to corn dogs, loaded tots, and even mozzarella sticks.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated foods making its debut is the Wisconsin Quesadilla, which consists of cheese curds, brats, grilled onions, grilled peppers, and shredded cheese. That can be found at the Mexican Grill near Southeast Grandstand Avenue.

It’s not just food that’s making headlines, but beverages too. The Ferris Mule from the Old Fashioned Sipper Club on Central Avenue and First Street has ginger beer, blackberries, lime juice, and agave nectar, topped with blackberries, a rosemary sprig, and a lime wedge.

Cotton Candy Lemonade at Saz’s Miller High Life Pavilion is pretty self-explanatory, while Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick got quite creative through its Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Iced Latte, which is an iced latte flavored with brown sugar, sweet potato puree, cinnamon, brown sugar boba pearls, topped with a toasted marshmallow and deep-fried sweet potato funnel cake nugget.

Those interested in a complete list of all the new food and beverages can click here.