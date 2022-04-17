(WFRV) – Just in time for Easter Sunday, about 150 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard arrived home from Eastern Europe on Saturday.

In attendance at the welcome home event was Governor Evers who joined family and friends as they greeted the soldiers at Volk Field.

The troops returned earlier to the states earlier this week, after 11 months of serving in support of “Operation Atlantic Resolve”.

“It feels like forever, she’s grown up quite a bit since I’ve been gone so it’s really great,” said Lt. Jason Brasch.

Many of the troops returning home also served in support of the state’s COVID-19 response in 2020.