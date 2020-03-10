GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

UPDATE: Power restored to Green Bay customers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The WPS power outage map shows power has been restored to almost all customers as of 3:44 a.m. They have not yet said what caused the outage that left almost 12,000 customers without power for most of the night.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

TUESDAY 3/10/2020 3:22 a.m.

Over 12,000 WPS customers were without power for hours overnight after an outage. The power went out for most customers around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

WPS tells Local 5 they are unsure of the cause of the outage at this time. They say they have multiple crews out trying to restore power and figure out what caused the outage in the first place.

As of 3:30 a.m., power has been restored to around 5,000 customers. For the other 7,000 waiting, the WPS outage map shows they have not yet determined an estimated restoration time. They do, however, have a crew at the site.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port back in familiar territory

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port back in familiar territory"

State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Hockey Recap: Tritons fall in OT, Springs boys & Stars girls claim titles"

Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Borseth on Sports Xtra"

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc.

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, etc."

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Girls and boys state hockey championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Girls and boys state hockey championships"

3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional finals

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/7/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys basketball regional finals"