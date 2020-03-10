UPDATE: Power restored to Green Bay customers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The WPS power outage map shows power has been restored to almost all customers as of 3:44 a.m. They have not yet said what caused the outage that left almost 12,000 customers without power for most of the night.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

TUESDAY 3/10/2020 3:22 a.m.

Over 12,000 WPS customers were without power for hours overnight after an outage. The power went out for most customers around 10:50 p.m. Monday.

WPS tells Local 5 they are unsure of the cause of the outage at this time. They say they have multiple crews out trying to restore power and figure out what caused the outage in the first place.

As of 3:30 a.m., power has been restored to around 5,000 customers. For the other 7,000 waiting, the WPS outage map shows they have not yet determined an estimated restoration time. They do, however, have a crew at the site.