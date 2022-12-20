GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With two home games remaining on the schedule, officers want to remind fans of Lambeau Field’s carry-in policy after 125+ bags were turned away on Monday.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers responded to 26 calls that ended up resulting in two arrests and five ejections during Monday’s Green Bay Packer Game. ‘Various misconduct violations’ were the reasoning for the ejections.

Police also wanted to remind fans of the carry-in policy, as 129 prohibited bags were turned away at the gates. The Packers have two more home games this year.

Bag requirements and specifications can be found here. No additional information was provided.