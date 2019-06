GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — WPS is reporting over 1,300 people are without power on the city’s east side.

The outages are near S. Baird Street and E. Mason Street as documented on the map below.

Green Bay Police said a pole did catch fire near the area earlier this evening but are uncertain if there is a correlation with the power outages.

The estimated restoration time is 3:00 AM.