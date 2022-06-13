WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Strawberry Fest is set to begin and will include vendors, arts and crafts with over 150 booths, and plenty of food at Strawberry Lane Café.

According to release, other activities you can look forward to include:

Kid/family friendly activities like Dizzy D. Balloon Twister

Live performance of the Hijinz band

Plenty of bounce houses which will be located next to Waupaca Park and Rec. Center

Images from Strawberry Fest in Waupaca.

Images from Strawberry Fest in Waupaca.

Images from Strawberry Fest in Waupaca.

There will be a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. near the Historic Bandstand on City Square to commence the “Grand Opening” of the new Main Street.

If you’re looking for other activities to enjoy, the annual Waupaca Area Model Railroaders Train Show will be available, as well as a bake sale and silent auction hosted by the Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.

When and Where

Organizers say the event officially starts Saturday, June 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and will be held at 316 Jefferson Street, Waupaca.

For parking, there will be available spots at Trinity Lutheran Church’s parking lot and the back lot of the Waupaca Area Chamber of Commerce as well as the Convention and Visitors Bureau office building.

For more information about Strawberry Fest and the complete list of things to do, events you can participate in, and places you can stay click here.