Over 150 new populations of aquatic invasive species recorded in Wisconsin

Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that over 150 new populations of aquatic invasive species were documented in 2020.

According to the DNR, most of the discoveries in 2020 were of ‘commonly managed species’. The DNR listed some examples of commonly managed species:

Curly leaf pondweed

Purple loosestrife

Yellow iris

Less than 15% of the DNR’s monitoring efforts uncover a new aquatic invasive species population, and less than 1% of efforts find a prohibited species under Wis. Admin Code 40 (NR40) that is not already established in the state.

The DNR, in tandem with its partners, monitored over 1,000 locations in 2020.

Eight new instances of NR40-prohibited species were discovered, all of which were confined to private ponds and small localized areas. The DNR provided a list of what those discoveries were:

Floating marsh pennywort

Japanese stiltgrass

Starry stonewort

Butterfly dock

Commmon reed grass

Water lettuce

Graceful cattail

The importance of citizen detectors was emphasized by the DNR as COVID-19 protocols made it a unique year.

“The overall importance of citizen detectors has become especially apparent during the pandemic,” said Maureen Ferry, DNR Statewide Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Coordinator.

For more information regarding the DNR’s aquatic invasive species detection, visit their website.