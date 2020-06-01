Over 150 residents evacuated from Bellevue Retirement Community due to water main break

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 150 residents from the Bellevue Retirement Community have been relocated to another location after a water main break leaked into the building Sunday evening.

The Bellevue Fire Department says they were dispatched to the community shortly after 4 p.m. for the water main break in the 1600 block of Hoffman Road.

Upon arrival, crews say they found the water main break leaking into the building on the first level from underground. Structural issues were located on the second and third floors above the break. Because of those issues, officials evacuated the entire building.

Authorities say 157 residents were displaced because of the water main break. Total damages have not been calculated at this time.

The Bellevue Fire Department was assisted by crews from Green Bay Metro Fire, Ledgeview Fire, De Pere Fire, County Rescue, Denmark Fire, Lawrence Fire, Ashwaubenon Fire, Howard Fire, New Franken Fire, Luxemburg Ambulance, Brown County Dispatch Center, Brown County Sheriffs, Brown County Health, Bellevue Department of Public Works and Inspection, Lamers bus lines, and WPS.

