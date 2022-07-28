OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several search warrants lead to over 15 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine being seized across Outagamie County on Wednesday.

According to a release, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) and Drug Enforcement Administration as well as the Appleton Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation served six search warrants in the City of Appleton and the Town of Grand Chute.

The search warrants were obtained as a result of an ongoing narcotics-related investigation involving the distribution of illegal drugs in the Fox Valley.

As a result, officials say around 16 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine were found alongside nine firearms, a surplus of drug money, and three vehicles. The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at around $100,000 and $200,000.

“Drug trafficking poses a serious threat to public safety, and law enforcement officers around the state are committed to putting drug dealers behind bars,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to all the officers whose hard work on this investigation has led to arrests and the seizure of a large quantity of dangerous narcotics and nine firearms.”

Drugs, firearms seized in Outagamie County on July 27, 2022

No injuries resulted in the search warrants but several individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation. The names have not been released at this time pending formal charges.

“The Appleton Police Department appreciates the assistance and support from our local and federal partners to ensure the continued safety of our community,” said Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas. “The countless hours and collaborative work yesterday to safely remove drugs and weapons from our streets exemplify the dedication needed to keep the Fox Valley a safe place to live.”

LWAM is a multijurisdictional task force comprised of investigators from 15 law enforcement agencies within Winnebago, Outagamie, Fond du Lac, and Calumet Counties. Its goal is to prevent the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs into the communities within these counties as well as to hold criminals accountable for the distribution of these drugs.

No further information was released at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Local 5 News will update this when more information can be made available.