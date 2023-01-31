GLENDALE, Ariz. (WFRV) – The Super Bowl is perhaps the biggest game in all of the professional sports in the United States, but just how much does it cost to attend?

According to a report from bookies.com, on average, two people will spend more than $18,000 total on a pair of tickets, airfare, and two nights hotel, with parking, a hot dog, and beverages to wash it down.

You may be asking yourself the question. Who in their right mind would spend that much money on a football game? But the NFL has passionate fans, making the Super Bowl a bucket list item for many individuals.

Bookies.com reports that the cheapest Super Bowl ticket from last season between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California sold for $6,600.

As of January 30, two upper-deck, last-row tickets for the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium were averaging $14,080, or $7,040 per ticket. Numbers were averaged from listings posted at Ticketmaster, SeatGeek, and Stubhub, with fees included.

Those that want to get a little closer to the action and sit in the lower bowl will have to fork over around $12,000 per ticket. By contrast, a ticket to Lambeau Field to watch the Green Bay Packers at its highest price was selling for $517.00.

So let’s say you decide to throw down on the Super Bowl. Next comes airfare, which exploded on Monday following the AFC and NFC Championship games.

Bookies.com says that on January 27, the Friday before the conference showdowns, a plane ticket from Kansas City to Phoenix cost $405 (Saturday through Monday). The same dates gave you round-trip tickets from Cincinnati ($658), Philadelphia ($564), and San Francisco ($209).

Now, the two cheapest round-trip tickets from Kansas City to Phoenix for a Friday-Monday excursion ran for $2,700. Two tickets from Philadelphia to Phoenix came out to a more affordable $1,463.

So you’ve bought the tickets, booked the flight, and now need a place to stay. If you want to lay your head on a pillow at anything higher than a two-star hotel, get ready to write a check.

While very few hotel rooms were available within 15 miles of State Farm Stadium, bookies.com says that the average cost for two nights at the cheapest properties came out to around $888.33 per night. That’s $1,776.66 for two nights.

So you’ve taken out a small loan with your local bank to afford the major parts of the trip, but now you’re faced with the cost of parking.

State Farm Stadium has massive lots for parking, and you can park there if you have a game ticket at a Super Bowl-relative affordable price.

Parking at the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday is as low as $100 for “Tier 2” spots, according to bookies.com That is the same price the Las Vegas Raiders charge for parking for all home games.

For those who plan to get dropped off at the game, estimates for taxis, Uber, and other similar services come out to about $100.

Ironically, the cheapest NFL stadium to park in the regular season belonged to the Cardinals, with an average spot of just $15 per gameday.

To satisfy your hunger and thirst during the big game, bookies.com says you can expect to pay the price of a 24-pack for a single 16-ounce beer. One Bud Light at the Super Bowl is likely to run around $17.50.

Beer and brats go great hand-in-hand, but this is Arizona and not Lambeau Field, so we’ll have to settle for a beer and a hot dog. A hot dog at SoFi Stadium at last year’s Super Bowl ran for $12.00. Bookies.com expects the price to go up slightly, around $12.75.

So on average, if you’re buying the two cheapest tickets to Super Bowl LVII, two airfare tickets to Phoenix, Arizona, two nights at a hotel, parking, two hot dogs, and two 16-ounce beers, you’re looking at an $18,098.66 trip according to bookies.com.

The price is slightly more for Kansas City Chiefs fans, as airfare is more expensive. Those from Kansas City can expect the trip to run $18,717.16, and those from the City of Brotherly Love can expect around a $17,480.16 trip.