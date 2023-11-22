GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 55 million people are expected to travel during the week of Thanksgiving, including over a million in the state of Wisconsin.

Local 5’s Bryce Oselen caught up with Sally Menghini, one of the many hitting the road for the holidays. Menghini said to be mindful of the gas prices.

“I think that gas prices right now are at a low, so from what I see, it’s anywhere between $2.90 and $2.93,” added Menghini. “I’ve seen some places at $2.86, so I think it’s pretty well overall.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Communications Manager, Mark Kantola, says that drivers should be aware of potential dangers on the road.

“Expect the unexpected,” stated Kantola. “Put your phones down, both hands on the wheel, no distractions, pets in the backseat, kids in the backseat, no eating, no putting makeup on, and just make sure you get there safe.”

Menghini also encourages other drivers to compare gas prices to allow their money to go the distance.

“You kind of just got to watch the signs, and take your time,” concluded Menghini.

More than 49 of the 55 million will be driving instead of flying.