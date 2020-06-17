Over 20 COVID-19 cases connected to Sheboygan County church

SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Over 20 positive cases of coronavirus have been connected with an ongoing Public Health facility investigation at a church in Sheboygan County.

County health officials did not identify the church in their Tuesday release, but say that they have followed up with 23 confirmed cases associated with the investigation. They add that “the church is very cooperative and has moved to virtual services at this time.”

During a Sunday virtual service, the Pentecostals of Sheboygan County said there had been “several that tested positive” for COVID-19, but did not give an exact number of those affected.

WFRV Local 5 has reached out to the Pentecostals of Sheboygan County but did not immediately receive a response.

In a Wednesday release, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health released a statement regarding the investigation.

“We cannot state enough how crucial this partnership has been in protecting the community and church members,” says Sheboygan County Public Health Officer Starrlene Grossman. The church has been working closely with Sheboygan County Public Health to reduce further spread of disease within the congregation and the community, and they have also reached out to members of their congregation to inform them of the outbreak. While in-person services were occurring, the church was following CDC guidelines by only filling their facility at 25% capacity and blocking off every other row to maintain physical distancing. Since the outbreak was identified, all in-person church services have ceased.

Sheboygan County Public Health has been working with the confirmed positive cases, who have been placed in isolation, and all close contacts to the positive cases have been issued quarantine orders. Local health care providers are testing symptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases.

Catholic churches were permitted to resume public masses on Sunday, June 14, under direction from Bishop David Ricken.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that, as of June 10, there are three active public health investigations within Sheboygan County – one long-term care facility, one non-healthcare workplace, and one facility identified as being in another setting. Four public health investigations have already been completed within the county. DHS says “other settings include adult or child daycare centers, restaurants, event spaces, and religious settings.”

To initiate a public health investigation, one positive case of COVID-19 must be confirmed in a long-term care facility or two cases in a group housing facility, health care facility, a non-healthcare workplace, or a facility within the “other settings” category.

As of Tuesday, June 16, 171 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Sheboygan County. Of those, county health officials say 46 are active.

