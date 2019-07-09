Over 20 crews called to assist with barn fire in Sheboygan County

GREENBUSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Over 20 crews were called in to battle a barn fire in the Town of Greenbush Tuesday afternoon.

Officials in Sheboygan County says they received 911 calls around 4:37 p.m. Tuesday reporting a shed on fire on Barrett Road in Greenbush in the northwestern part of the county.

Upon arrival, officials say they determined this was a fully engulfed barn fire.

The cause of this fire remains unknown at this time.

Officials say no injuries have been reported due to this incident.

The following fire departments were called in to assist with this incident: Greenbush, Saint Cloud, Mount Calvary, Elkhart Lake, Plymouth, Calumet, Cascade, Saint Anna, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Johnsonville, New Holstein, Waldo, Kohler, Ada, Eden, Beechwood, Random Lake, Town of Sheboygan, Howards Grove, Adell and Orange Cross Ambulance, Fond Du Lac County RIT, Glenbeulah First Responders.

Local 5 will update this story as information becomes available.