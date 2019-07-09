LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Over 20 crews called to assist with barn fire in Sheboygan County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Firefighters WFRV

GREENBUSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Over 20 crews were called in to battle a barn fire in the Town of Greenbush Tuesday afternoon.

Officials in Sheboygan County says they received 911 calls around 4:37 p.m. Tuesday reporting a shed on fire on Barrett Road in Greenbush in the northwestern part of the county.

Upon arrival, officials say they determined this was a fully engulfed barn fire.

The cause of this fire remains unknown at this time.

Officials say no injuries have been reported due to this incident.

The following fire departments were called in to assist with this incident: Greenbush, Saint Cloud, Mount Calvary, Elkhart Lake, Plymouth, Calumet, Cascade, Saint Anna, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Johnsonville, New Holstein, Waldo, Kohler, Ada, Eden, Beechwood, Random Lake, Town of Sheboygan, Howards Grove, Adell and Orange Cross Ambulance, Fond Du Lac County RIT, Glenbeulah First Responders.

Local 5 will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story