MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Twenty-four animals were successfully turned in at an Exotic Pet Surrender event held in Oshkosh on Saturday.

The event, which was held at the Coughlin Center, gave pet owners the opportunity to safely surrender their animals if they could no longer properly care for the animal anymore.

According to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, local organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals, and plants.

Area organizations that were present included:

Archie’s Angels

Wisconsin Sugar Glider Sanctuary & Rescue

Roseberry Bird Rescue

Reptile Rescue of Wisconsin

Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance

Winnebago Waterways

University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes

“We also focus as an educational organization. We work with a lot of veterinary clinics, schools, libraries, pet stores, anything and everything. We go there and teach them about Archie’s story so that what happened to Archie can be prevented,” shared Raija Hansen President and Founder of Archie’s Animals.

The story Hansen is referring to is that of a savannah monitor turtle named Archie. Rescuers say Archie had been improperly fed and cared for before being surrendered. Now, Archie’s story serves as an example of how important it is to safely and properly surrender your pet if you can no longer provide adequate care for the animal.

Additionally, J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue officials shared that releasing a pet out in the environment is harmful to the animal and the environment so pet owners should instead seek out rehoming options.

A rabbit, python, parakeet, and multiple turtles, were among the 24 animals surrendered during Oshkosh’s event.