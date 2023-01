FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency.

Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.

“Great job by PO Graf and K9 Rex,” said the Franklin Police Department on its Facebook page.

No additional details were provided.