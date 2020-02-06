Over 200 charges referred for Kewaunee woman who allegedly stole funds from Kiel employer

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Kiel Police say a 51-year-old Kewaunee County woman has been arrested for over 200 felony counts after a business owner suspected one of his employees may have stolen funds from his business.

According to police, the business owner reached out to authorities in June 2019 regarding the employee.

The business owner had an audit completed on his business’ financial records and the results were then turned over to Kiel Police for further investigation and analysis.

Police say that, after their investigation, they determined “that evidence exists to show that a former employee of the business had stolen over $65,000 from the business over the course of her employment in the years 2018 and 2019.”

Kiel Police say they then turned over their investigation to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s office with a referral for criminal charges including more than 200 felony counts related to Theft by Virtue of Employment, Forgery, Uttering, and Fraudulent Writings.

Officials say an arrest warrant was then issued.

Early Thursday morning, Kiel Police say they located the suspect in the City of Kewaunee. With the assistance of Kewaunee Police, the 51-year-old woman was arrested. She is now being held in the Manitowoc County Jail on charges related to this case.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing. Local 5 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

