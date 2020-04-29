UPDATE: Over 2,000 Green Bay residents regain power

WEDNESDAY 4/28/2020 6:43 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than 2,000 Green Bay residents gain power after a power outage on Wednesday evening.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) as of around 6:30 p.m., out of the estimated 2,141 residents in Green Bay that were suffering from a power outage that took place at around 4 p.m., 2,128 have regained power.

The WPS reports 13 residents in four separate locations within Green Bay are still facing power outages.

Original Story: Over 2,000 Green Bay residents face power outages according to Wisconsin of Public Service

WEDNESDAY 4/29/2020 5:26 p.m.

The Wisconsin of Public Service (WPS) has confirmed that over 2,000 Green bay residents have been affected by power outages.

The WPS says the power outage began around 4 p.m. on Wednesday evening and is expected to last until around 6:30 p.m.

The WPS official website states that 2,141 residents in Green bay are currently being affected and the cause for these shortages remains unknown.