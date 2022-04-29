OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were arrested Thursday after investigators found over $200,000 worth of illegal narcotics in their Oshkosh homes.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), investigators with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) were leading an investigation that resulted in officials obtaining three search warrants in select Oshkosh homes.

During the search of these homes, investigators reportedly recovered approximately 12 pounds of methamphetamine, .25 pounds of heroin/fentanyl, 1.25 pounds of cocaine, and .25 pounds of crack cocaine.

Officials say the street value of this seizure totals more than $200,000 depending on the means and manner of sale.

Following the search, three suspects were arrested on charges related to their drug trafficking activities. Authorities have not released their names.

“Drug trafficking in our communities poses a significant threat to the well-being of the citizens that we serve,” said Oshkosh Police Chief Dean Smith. “This investigation highlights the high level of work and cooperation of all members of LWAM. We will continue this work in the City of Oshkosh to target those who wish to distribute narcotics in our city and who facilitate the overdose problem we all are facing.”