APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 2,000 pounds of food was collected during a food drive held on Friday in the Fox Valley.

According to the Salvation Army, the ‘2022 Great North American Food Drive’ was held Friday morning resulting in 2,060 pounds of food being collected.

And with an original goal of collecting one ton of food, officials not only achieved their goal but even managed to surpass it.

During the drive, residents could donate food to two locations in Appleton and Neenah.

The drive not only collected food but also aimed to collect books for kids.

The Kiwanis ‘n Cops ‘n Kids reportedly joined forces with the Salvation Army and were collecting books during the drive as well.