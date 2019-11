(WFRV) — Attorney General Josh Kaul released the latest numbers for the Drug Take Back Day held in October.

Wisconsin collected over 60,000 pounds of prescriptions and other drugs – the second largest in the nation.

This collection will keep the prescriptions and drugs from ending up in landfills or waterways.

Statewide, 280 law enforcement agencies hosted drug take-back events as well as the year-round drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies.