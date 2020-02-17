Over 30 weiner dogs participate in annual race at Green Bay Gamblers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While the Green Bay Gamblers battled the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday, there was another fight going on between periods.

Thirty-two weiner dogs hit the ice for the annual Weiner Dog Race at the Resch Center presented by the Gamblers along with Fox Communities Credit Union.

The winner – Willow – received the prestigious Resch-Minster Oaks Trophy.

Fans were asked to bring pet food and supplies to the game which will be donated to the Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary.

Organizers tell Local 5 this game is a hit every year.

“We never knew when we started it how many years ago – 6 or 7 years ago – that it would be almost a sold-out crowd. I’m just glad everybody comes out and cheers on and just has good, family fun at this. I mean, where else can you go and have that kind of a good time?” says Lynn Hopfensperger from Fox Communities Credit Union.

Fans who donated were eligible to win a $100 gift certificate in the Gamblers team store and a $50 Visa gift card from Fox Communities Credit Union.

