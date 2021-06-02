Over $30k damages after kitchen fire at Michael’s Restaurant, Fox Crossing Fire Dept. estimates

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – A kitchen fire has caused more than $30,000 worth of damages early Wednesday morning.

According to Fox Crossing Fire Chief Brian Harbison, the fire was located at Michael’s Restaurant on Appleton Road. He believes it caused between $30,000 and $50,000 worth of damages. 

The fire department says no one was hurt, but one firefighter did receive some heat stress. They say he will make a full recovery.

The chief says there is enough fire damage in the kitchen area to shut down the restaurant until it can reopen.

