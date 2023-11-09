DEKORRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from Minnesota were arrested following a traffic stop in central Wisconsin after authorities found drugs and over $100,000 in cash.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7 around 3 a.m., a vehicle was seen going 97 mph in a 70 mph zone. The deputy pulled the vehicle over and spoke with the people inside.

The vehicle was searched after probable cause was obtained, and over 400 grams of fentanyl and more than $100,000 of US currency were found. The driver was identified as 42-year-old Ernest McCurty and the passenger was identified as 47-year-old Jeremy Stanton.

Both Stanton and McCurty are reportedly from Minneapolis, Minnesota. The two were arrested and sent to the Columbia County Jail on the charge of Possession with intent to deliver, fentanyl greater than 50 grams.

Officials say that the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.

We continue to stand committed to removing dangerous and deadly drugs from our streets and holding those trafficking these drugs responsible for their actions. Sheriff Roger Brandner

Court records show that charges have been filed against both Stanton and McCurty. No additional information was provided.