GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – More than $400,000 in scholarships were recently awarded to students from northeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, the students are or will be pursuing post-secondary education.

Organizers say the Community Foundation looks after 42 scholarship funds, all on the behalf of donors who hope to support scholars in their education.

Some of the support these funds give removes barriers to attaining a bachelor’s, associate’s, or technical degree.

“These scholarship awards send a message to students in our community, letting them know that people believe in them and are cheering on their success,” explained Kari Olsen, the Community Foundation’s Director of Grants and Scholarship Programming.

