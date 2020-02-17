Over 45 properties affected by mailbox vandalism in Green Lake Co., more possible in Waushara and Marquette counties

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mailbox vandalism has been reported in the Township of Seneca, Township of St. Marie, and the City of Berlin.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, reports of the vandalism began around 4:16 a.m. on Monday, and deputies say they have been collecting information from victims at more than 45 properties.

Authorities say there are possibly more victims in Marquette and Waushara counties as well.

The vandalism is believed to have been committed the night of Sunday, February 16th and possibly into the early morning hours of February 17.

Any information regarding this or any other crime may be reported anonymously to Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-GET-THEM (1-800-438-8436) or e-mailed to (getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us) or texted to 847411 keyword “getthem”.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved.