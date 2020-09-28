Over 50 firefighters respond to Valders structure fire

VALDERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Over 50 firefighters from more than 10 departments responded to a large structure fire near Valders on Saturday.

According to Valders Fire and Rescue, crews from Valders and St. Nazianz Fire Department received a call for a fire on Middle Road at around 4:45 p.m. Dispatch reported it as a barn fire.

Additional units were called in to assist crews, who arrived on scene and found a 60 x 40 outbuilding fully involved.

The homeowner was home at the time and called 911 upon noticing the fire.

Valders Fire and Rescue says crews had the main body of fire knocked down within six minutes upon arrival. Fire crews remained on scene for another hour to overhaul and conduct the investigation as to what happened.

Authorities say the fire is under investigation and is not suspicious in nature. They add that the area did experience multiple lightning strikes juts before the fire and they are not ruling out the possibility that this caused the incident.

Valders Fire and Rescue reports none of the 51 responding firefighters were injured. Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half.

Departments assisting Valders include Newton, Silver Creek, Brillion, Kiel, Whitelaw, Collins, Branch, Manitowoc, Reedsville, and Cleveland.