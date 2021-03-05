Over $500k awarded to help address rural healthcare workforce shortages

(WFRV) – The Bay Area Workforce Development Board (Bay Area WDB) announced a grant of $507,000 to help address rural healthcare workforce shortages.
According to a release, the award is a partnership with five other workforce boards in Wisconsin, and is a part of $2.5 million federal grant.
The Bay Area WDB will serve the following counties:
- Oconto
- Menominee
- Lincoln
- Langlade
- Waushara
“Rural Northeast Wisconsin communities are experiencing an increasing need for healthcare workers, which has been exacerbated over the past year due to the ongoing pandemic,” says Matt Valiquette, Executive Director of Bay Area WDB
Multiple colleges are particpating in the collaboration including:
- Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
- College of Menominee Nation
- Northcentral Technical College
Training and employment services will focus on the following healthcare jobs:
- ADN Registered Nurse
- Home Health Aide
- Medical Assistant
- Medical and Clinical Lab Technician
- Substance Abuse Counselor
- Social & Human Services Assistant
- Phlebotomist
While the grant focuses on rural communities, individuals interested in training opportunities do not need to currently live in one of the five counties to participate. Those who live in a surrounding county, who are interested or willing to work in a rural community, are also eligible.
According to a release, the goal of the grant is to increase the number of individuals trained in healthcare occupations.