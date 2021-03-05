Over $500k awarded to help address rural healthcare workforce shortages

(WFRV) – The Bay Area Workforce Development Board (Bay Area WDB) announced a grant of $507,000 to help address rural healthcare workforce shortages.

According to a release, the award is a partnership with five other workforce boards in Wisconsin, and is a part of $2.5 million federal grant.

The Bay Area WDB will serve the following counties:

Oconto

Menominee

Lincoln

Langlade

Waushara

“Rural Northeast Wisconsin communities are experiencing an increasing need for healthcare workers, which has been exacerbated over the past year due to the ongoing pandemic,” says Matt Valiquette, Executive Director of Bay Area WDB

Multiple colleges are particpating in the collaboration including:

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

College of Menominee Nation

Northcentral Technical College

Training and employment services will focus on the following healthcare jobs:

ADN Registered Nurse

Home Health Aide

Medical Assistant

Medical and Clinical Lab Technician

Substance Abuse Counselor

Social & Human Services Assistant

Phlebotomist

While the grant focuses on rural communities, individuals interested in training opportunities do not need to currently live in one of the five counties to participate. Those who live in a surrounding county, who are interested or willing to work in a rural community, are also eligible.

According to a release, the goal of the grant is to increase the number of individuals trained in healthcare occupations.