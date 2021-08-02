Over 52% of Wisconsinites are vaccinated, nearly 2k new cases since Friday

MONDAY 8/2/2021, 1:52 p.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 622,866 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 7,443 total COVID-19 deaths.

Of the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin, DHS is reporting 3,683 known cases of B.1.1.7 (Alpha), 67 cases of B.1.351 (Beta), 373 cases of B.1.617.2 (Delta), and 319 cases of the P.1 variant (Gamma).

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

Today’s Total Yesterday’s Total positive cases 622,866 620,948 (+1,918) Received one dose of vaccine 3,030,893 (52.1%) 3,020,277 (51.9%) Fully vaccinated 2,877,082 (49.4%) 2,871,068 (49.3%) COVID-19 deaths 7,443 7,439 (+0 new confirmed) Ever hospitalized 33,328 33,234 (+94) NOTE: The number of deaths and patients hospitalized are up-to-date as of the day. The DHS is no longer updating active and recovered cases, as well as reporting on the weekends.

The DHS recently announced an attempt to verify and ensure statistics are accurate, some numbers may be subject to change. The DHS is combing through current and past data to ensure accuracy.

Wisconsin’s hospitals are reporting, the 7-day moving average of COVID patients hospitalized was 171 patients. Of those, 49 are in an ICU. ICU patients made up 33.3% of hospitalized COVID patients.

DHS reports, 5,837,154 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin.

Unable to view tables below? Click here.

As of Wednesday, July 28, DHS reports out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, 57 are experiencing high COVID-19 case activity levels, 15 are experiencing medium, while no counties are in the lows.

Brown, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Marinette, Oconto, and Outagamie are Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing growing high coronavirus activity levels.

Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing no change in high activity levels are Calumet, Green Lake, Shawano, Waupaca, and Winnebago County.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties seeing shrinking high case activity levels.

The Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing no change in medium case activity are Door, Kewaunee, Menominee, and Waushara County.

No Northeast Wisconsin counties are shrinking in medium case activity levels.

There are no Northeast Wisconsin counties experiencing low case activity levels.

The activity level is determined by combining the case burden and trajectory indicators.