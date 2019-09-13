UPDATE: Power mostly restored to GB customers, per WPS officials

FRIDAY 9/13/19 2:55 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An equipment issue caused WPS customers on Green Bay’s east side to lose power Friday afternoon.

An official told Local 5 that over 7,000 customers lost power.

As of 2:45 p.m., that number fell to just over 1,100, with power expected to be restored quickly.

FRIDAY 9/13/19 2:45 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Wisconsin Public Service is reporting over 7000 people without power on Green Bay’s east side.

Currently, there is no cause yet determined for this outage.

The outage currently has an estimated restoration time of 4:15 p.m.

Local 5 has reached out to officials for more information.