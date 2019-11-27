Over 75 Green Bay businesses partake in Small Business Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — More than 75 locally-owned small businesses in Green Bay are participating in Small Business Saturday on November 30.
Shoppers are encouraged to use their Shop Small GB Passport. The Passport is not only a guide to shopping one-of-a-kind gifts but also your chance to be entered to win prizes from area businesses.
Over $3,500 in prizes are being given away and the grand prize winner will receive a luxury stay for two with breakfast at The Hotel Northland. Three stamps on a passport equal one entry to win and you can enter as many passports as you would like. Participating businesses will have passports on-site and no purchase is necessary to receive a stamp.
Here is a list of participating businesses:
- A Bag Lady: 20% off your purchase
- Amphora: $2 off a glass of wine
- The Art Garage: Free t-shirt with any artwork purchase, 15% off all workshops, Free Make & Take
- The Assemblage Studio: 20% off select items, Free paper cone ornament craft
- The Attic: 10% off all Attic-branded mugs, 20% of all holiday gift sets (Teas, spices, coffee), All books are buy 3, get 1 free (free book of equal or lesser value)
- The Automobile Gallery: $2 off admission
- Ballroom by Jay: 5 private dance lessons for $275
- Bay Area Diamond 225 S. Military Ave: Buy a $100 gift card for $80, limit of 10
- Bay Family Restaurant 1301 S. Military Ave: Get $1 off our popular quart of soup
- Beerntsen Candies: 10% off your purchase
- Besselli: Pick a discount, 20 – 50% off your purchase
- Black & Tan Grille: $2 off alcoholic beverages, Get a $50 gift card for $40, Get a $100 gift card for $80
- Black & White Nail Spa 426 S. Military Ave: $3 off a pedicure on Small Business Saturday
- Board & Brush Creative Studio – Green Bay: Buy 2 get 1 free gift certificates for workshops
- Book Stop 603 S. Military Ave: Free Bookmark and candy cane with purchase
- Bosse’s News & Tobacco: Buy $50 in gift cards, get a $5 gift card, In-store specials
- Brow. Beauty. Bar.: $15 off any gift card purchase of $50 or more
- Camera Corner Connecting Point: Camera specials, Photo Lab Discounts
- The Cannery Public Market: 50% off select market items
- Captain’s Walk Winery: Free wine aerator with your $20 purchase
- Cathedral Book & Gift: 20% off your purchase
- Chalet Designs Boutique 1213 S. Military Ave: Pick your own discount, 10% up to 30%
- Chefusion: $20 gift certificate with every $100 gift certificate purchase
- Chili John’s Restaurant 519 S. Military Ave: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 gift card free, Buy four $25 gift cards and get a fifth free
- The Creamery Downtown: Buy a $25 gift card, get $5 free
- Creative Cake Supplies 1544 W. Mason St.: Stop in for treats, coffee, cider, drawings, and demonstrations
- Cura Coffeehouse
- Diamond’s American Diner: 15% off any bill $10 or more
- DigiCOPY: 30% off holiday cards
- DuBois Formalwear: $50 off a full rental
- The Eclectic Market: $5 off for the first 20 customers, $10 minimum purchase
- The Exclusive Co.: All pre-owned compact disc, DVD, and blu-ray 25% off
- Family Pet Food Center 1228 S. Military Ave: First 100 customers get a gift bag filled with pet goodies for your furry friend! Special deals all day while supplies last.
- Fox Harbor: Buy a $25 gift card, get $5 free
- Furs & Clothing of Distinction: Free gift with purchase, Green & Gold Fur Ball Scarf normally $100, now $25 (Limit 4), 100% Cashmere Scarves normally $110, now $25 (limit 4), Festive glitz sweater sale $89.99, now $29.99
- The Gift Itself: 15% off in-house jewelry and art, Complimentary coffee, Sucker pull game to win prizes
- Green Bay Nursery 1577 Langlade Ave: 20% off christmas and garden gifts, Pick up a coupon for $5 off a $35 purchase.
- H&P Nail Spa 513 S. Military Ave: $16 Pedicure for your sore feet
- Hagmeister Park: $2 off house wines, $2 off any entree
- Jayne’s Classic Design 1211 S. Military Ave: Free lotion or soap gift with the purchase of a gift card
- Jim’s Music and Teaching Center 225 S. Military Ave: Buy a $100 gift card for $80, limit of 10
- Joyful Escape Day Spa 425 S. Military Ave: Buy a $100 gift card and receive a $25 gift card for yourself
- Karaoke Mexican Restaurant 418 S. Military Ave: Buy a $100 gift card, get $20 free, Buy a $50 gift card, get $10 free
- Kavarna Café & Coffeehouse: Fall-themed drink special
- Lucky 7 Dog Rescue: $5 off doggie PJs
- The Main Salon: 50% off women’s haircut with purchase of a full color
- Mainstream Boutique: 20% off your purchase
- Monzù Bakery and Custom Cakes: 25% off Christmas cookie orders, $10 off large Gingerbread Home Kits: $5 off small Gingerbread Home Kits
- Mosaic Arts, Inc.: Holiday Art Market from 10am – 5pm (520 N Broadway)
- MOVE Fitness Studio: First month free on membership for those who join the studio on Small Business Saturday
- Muntz Audio Video 1619 Shawano Ave: $50 off a phone app car starter
- Nectar: Buy 1 smoothie bowl, get a free juice, 10% off all sauna packages
- Neville Public Museum: Holiday shopping experience for “Children Only” 12-3pm
- The Pancake Place 143 S. Military Ave: Get your holiday gift card!
- Pepper: $2 off signature drink menu, $10 chicken, bacon, ranch wrap with chips (gluten-free, dairy-free)
- Petal Pusher: 25% off holiday ornaments
- Pete’s Garage: Instock ski and snowboard discount
- Prohibition Spirits & Cigar Lounge: Special discounts TBD
- SAGE: Artisan market with demonstrations and DIY stations
- Ray’s Tires 1614 S. Military Ave: Free $20 gift card good towards any product or service
- RE: Salvage & Artifacts: Pick your discount
- Rock & Roll Land 504 S. Military Ave: Find limited new releases and 50% off all used vinyl, CDs, and DVDs
- Salon Fifty Four: BOGO half off any hair products in the store
- The Sardine Can: Free gift wrapping
- The Sense Spa & Wellness Center 124 S. Military Ave: 10% off gift cards on Small Business Saturday
- Skaliwags Burger Company: Get a $50 gift card for $40, Get a $100 gift card for $80, Buy one burger, get one half-off
- Spark Haus Vintage: Free upcycled tote bag with purchase
- Streu’s Pharmacy: Free Vitamin D-3 with $25 purchase
- Sunrise on Main Boutique: $5 off your $25 purchase, Free gift to the first 10 shoppers
- The Tarlton Theatre: Half off any one appetizer
- Tie the Knot Bridal 844 S. Military Ave: 10% off any dress purchase
- Titletown Tap Room: Local author book sale from 12 – 3pm
- Tranquility Spa: $25 Express facial or blowout
- Vanderloop Shoes 124 S. Military Ave: 15% off any purchase, free gift with purchase while supplies last
- Vibe: Buy a $30 gift card, get $5 free, 20% off Gift Baskets
- The Vintage Lair: %20 off $20 or more and a coupon for %20 off
- Winter Market on Military 1481 W. Mason St.: Shop among small business owners and vendors at the indoor market. Enjoy a special adult and children’s craft project while you get your passport stamped!