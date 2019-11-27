Over 75 Green Bay businesses partake in Small Business Saturday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — More than 75 locally-owned small businesses in Green Bay are participating in Small Business Saturday on November 30.

Shoppers are encouraged to use their Shop Small GB Passport. The Passport is not only a guide to shopping one-of-a-kind gifts but also your chance to be entered to win prizes from area businesses.

Over $3,500 in prizes are being given away and the grand prize winner will receive a luxury stay for two with breakfast at The Hotel Northland. Three stamps on a passport equal one entry to win and you can enter as many passports as you would like. Participating businesses will have passports on-site and no purchase is necessary to receive a stamp.

Here is a list of participating businesses: