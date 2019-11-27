Over 75 Green Bay businesses partake in Small Business Saturday

Live Now
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — More than 75 locally-owned small businesses in Green Bay are participating in Small Business Saturday on November 30.

Shoppers are encouraged to use their Shop Small GB Passport. The Passport is not only a guide to shopping one-of-a-kind gifts but also your chance to be entered to win prizes from area businesses.

Over $3,500 in prizes are being given away and the grand prize winner will receive a luxury stay for two with breakfast at The Hotel Northland. Three stamps on a passport equal one entry to win and you can enter as many passports as you would like. Participating businesses will have passports on-site and no purchase is necessary to receive a stamp.

Here is a list of participating businesses:

  • A Bag Lady: 20% off your purchase
  • Amphora: $2 off a glass of wine
  • The Art Garage: Free t-shirt with any artwork purchase, 15% off all workshops, Free Make & Take
  • The Assemblage Studio: 20% off select items, Free paper cone ornament craft
  • The Attic: 10% off all Attic-branded mugs, 20% of all holiday gift sets (Teas, spices, coffee), All books are buy 3, get 1 free (free book of equal or lesser value)
  • The Automobile Gallery: $2 off admission
  • Ballroom by Jay: 5 private dance lessons for $275
  • Bay Area Diamond 225 S. Military Ave: Buy a $100 gift card for $80, limit of 10
  • Bay Family Restaurant 1301 S. Military Ave: Get $1 off our popular quart of soup
  • Beerntsen Candies: 10% off your purchase
  • Besselli: Pick a discount, 20 – 50% off your purchase
  • Black & Tan Grille: $2 off alcoholic beverages, Get a $50 gift card for $40, Get a $100 gift card for $80
  • Black & White Nail Spa 426 S. Military Ave: $3 off a pedicure on Small Business Saturday
  • Board & Brush Creative Studio – Green Bay: Buy 2 get 1 free gift certificates for workshops
  • Book Stop 603 S. Military Ave: Free Bookmark and candy cane with purchase
  • Bosse’s News & Tobacco: Buy $50 in gift cards, get a $5 gift card, In-store specials
  • Brow. Beauty. Bar.: $15 off any gift card purchase of $50 or more
  • Camera Corner Connecting Point: Camera specials, Photo Lab Discounts
  • The Cannery Public Market: 50% off select market items
  • Captain’s Walk Winery: Free wine aerator with your $20 purchase
  • Cathedral Book & Gift: 20% off your purchase
  • Chalet Designs Boutique 1213 S. Military Ave: Pick your own discount, 10% up to 30%
  • Chefusion: $20 gift certificate with every $100 gift certificate purchase
  • Chili John’s Restaurant 519 S. Military Ave: Buy a $25 gift card and get a $5 gift card free, Buy four $25 gift cards and get a fifth free
  • The Creamery Downtown: Buy a $25 gift card, get $5 free
  • Creative Cake Supplies 1544 W. Mason St.: Stop in for treats, coffee, cider, drawings, and demonstrations
  • Cura Coffeehouse
  • Diamond’s American Diner: 15% off any bill $10 or more
  • DigiCOPY: 30% off holiday cards
  • DuBois Formalwear: $50 off a full rental
  • The Eclectic Market: $5 off for the first 20 customers, $10 minimum purchase
  • The Exclusive Co.: All pre-owned compact disc, DVD, and blu-ray 25% off
  • Family Pet Food Center 1228 S. Military Ave: First 100 customers get a gift bag filled with pet goodies for your furry friend! Special deals all day while supplies last.
  • Fox Harbor: Buy a $25 gift card, get $5 free
  • Furs & Clothing of Distinction: Free gift with purchase, Green & Gold Fur Ball Scarf normally $100, now $25 (Limit 4), 100% Cashmere Scarves normally $110, now $25 (limit 4), Festive glitz sweater sale $89.99, now $29.99
  • The Gift Itself: 15% off in-house jewelry and art, Complimentary coffee, Sucker pull game to win prizes
  • Green Bay Nursery 1577 Langlade Ave: 20% off christmas and garden gifts, Pick up a coupon for $5 off a $35 purchase.
  • H&P Nail Spa 513 S. Military Ave: $16 Pedicure for your sore feet
  • Hagmeister Park: $2 off house wines, $2 off any entree
  • Jayne’s Classic Design 1211 S. Military Ave: Free lotion or soap gift with the purchase of a gift card
  • Jim’s Music and Teaching Center  225 S. Military Ave: Buy a $100 gift card for $80, limit of 10
  • Joyful Escape Day Spa 425 S. Military Ave: Buy a $100 gift card and receive a $25 gift card for yourself
  • Karaoke Mexican Restaurant 418 S. Military Ave: Buy a $100 gift card, get $20 free, Buy a $50 gift card, get $10 free
  • Kavarna Café & Coffeehouse: Fall-themed drink special
  • Lucky 7 Dog Rescue: $5 off doggie PJs
  • The Main Salon: 50% off women’s haircut with purchase of a full color
  • Mainstream Boutique: 20% off your purchase
  • Monzù Bakery and Custom Cakes:  25% off Christmas cookie orders, $10 off large Gingerbread Home Kits: $5 off small Gingerbread Home Kits
  • Mosaic Arts, Inc.: Holiday Art Market from 10am – 5pm (520 N Broadway)
  • MOVE Fitness Studio: First month free on membership for those who join the studio on Small Business Saturday
  • Muntz Audio Video 1619 Shawano Ave: $50 off a phone app car starter
  • Nectar: Buy 1 smoothie bowl, get a free juice, 10% off all sauna packages
  • Neville Public Museum: Holiday shopping experience for “Children Only” 12-3pm
  • The Pancake Place 143 S. Military Ave: Get your holiday gift card!
  • Pepper: $2 off signature drink menu, $10 chicken, bacon, ranch wrap with chips (gluten-free, dairy-free)
  • Petal Pusher: 25% off holiday ornaments
  • Pete’s Garage: Instock ski and snowboard discount
  • Prohibition Spirits & Cigar Lounge: Special discounts TBD
  • SAGE: Artisan market with demonstrations and DIY stations
  • Ray’s Tires 1614 S. Military Ave: Free $20 gift card good towards any product or service
  • RE: Salvage & Artifacts: Pick your discount
  • Rock & Roll Land 504 S. Military Ave: Find limited new releases and 50% off all used vinyl, CDs, and DVDs
  • Salon Fifty Four: BOGO half off any hair products in the store
  • The Sardine Can: Free gift wrapping
  • The Sense Spa & Wellness Center 124 S. Military Ave: 10% off gift cards on Small Business Saturday
  • Skaliwags Burger Company: Get a $50 gift card for $40, Get a $100 gift card for $80, Buy one burger, get one half-off
  • Spark Haus Vintage: Free upcycled tote bag with purchase
  • Streu’s Pharmacy: Free Vitamin D-3 with $25 purchase
  • Sunrise on Main Boutique: $5 off your $25 purchase, Free gift to the first 10 shoppers
  • The Tarlton Theatre: Half off any one appetizer
  • Tie the Knot Bridal 844 S. Military Ave: 10% off any dress purchase
  • Titletown Tap Room: Local author book sale from 12 – 3pm
  • Tranquility Spa: $25 Express facial or blowout
  • Vanderloop Shoes 124 S. Military Ave: 15% off any purchase, free gift with purchase while supplies last
  • Vibe: Buy a $30 gift card, get $5 free, 20% off Gift Baskets
  • The Vintage Lair: %20 off $20 or more and a coupon for %20 off
  • Winter Market on Military 1481 W. Mason St.: Shop among small business owners and vendors at the indoor market. Enjoy a special adult and children’s craft project while you get your passport stamped!

