Over $7K worth of property stolen from WI storage unit

Stolen property from Tomah, Wis.

TOMAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly $10,000 worth of property was stolen from a storage unit in Tomah.

According to the Tomah Police Department, on Jan. 31, at around 5 a.m., a storage unit at the Tomah Mini Storage, located at the 1100 block N. Superior Avenue, was broken into and numerous items were stolen, with a value of around $8,000.

Police said video surveillance was able to capture a suspect vehicle with a Wisconsin license plate of ACB3918.

After further investigation into the license plate captured on video, officials discovered that the plate was stolen and is being reported stolen to the Green Bay Police Department.

Some of the items that were taken from the storage unit can be viewed below.

  • Item stolen from storage unit in Tomah.
  • Item stolen from storage unit in Tomah.
  • Item stolen from storage unit in Tomah.
  • Item stolen from storage unit in Tomah.
  • Item stolen from storage unit in Tomah.

Those who may have more information about this incident are asked to contact the Tomah Police Department at (608) 269-8090.

