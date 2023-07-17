FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several arrests were made in Fond du Lac County during a multi-agency drug interdiction on July 13.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Fond du Lac Police Department, Waupun Police Department, Rosendale Police Department, and the City of Ripon Police Department to saturate high drug trafficking neighborhoods and corridors throughout the county and identify and arrest those involved in illegal drug trafficking, possession, or other crimes.

In addition to the agencies, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, as well as six K9 teams from local agencies, helped during this initiative.

Authorities report that between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m., the created task force conducted 95 traffic stops and made five felony and one misdemeanor criminal arrest. Authorities made one warrant arrest, gave out 25 traffic citations, had two OWI’s, gave out 41 traffic warnings, and had one ordinance citation.

All sorts of narcotics were seized during this initiative, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medications, and more.

Officials say that drug paraphernalia and two illegally possessed firearms, along with cash, were also seized.

Deputies report that one of the most significant arrests came shortly after 6:30 p.m. when a deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-41 northbound near County Highway B.

As the deputy and a K9 handler started speaking to the two occupants of the vehicle, the driver allegedly sped off, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect driver allegedly turned around in an emergency crossover and headed back southbound. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Slinger Police Department successfully flattened the suspect driver’s tires with a tire deflation device.

However, the driver continued to flee until one flattened tire was almost completely shredded off the rim. The driver finally came to a stop on I-41, south of Holy Hill Road in southern Washington County.

The passenger complied with law enforcement and was quickly taken into custody. The driver was uncooperative and did not comply with commands for several minutes, causing severe backups and delays on I-41. He eventually gave himself up to the deputies.

There was no report of injuries during the pursuit or damage to any vehicles involved. The chase reportedly lasted around 37 miles.

During the pursuit, the suspects threw a bag out the passenger window into a ditch. A deputy involved in the chase decided to disengage and recover the bag containing two loaded handguns. In addition, meth and marijuana were recovered.

The driver, a Milwaukee man who was currently out on parole for felony armed robbery,/list has additional criminal convictions. He was arrested and charged with the following:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Misappropriation of an ID

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of THC

Probation Hold

The passenger is a Green Bay man who was also out on felony parole for armed robbery and also has a criminal history.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Possession of THC

Probation Hold

Both suspects are in custody at the Fond du Lac County Jail and are awaiting their initial court appearance.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shared an appreciation for all the law enforcement personnel involved.

“Thousands of radio transmissions occurred between dozens of officers, deputies, and dispatchers working during this intensive drug interdiction, and the task force could not have operated safely and effectively without the professionals we had working on the other end of our radio,” said Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt.

He continued on by saying the sheriff’s office will continue collaborating with law enforcement partners to ensure that the citizens of Fond du Lac remain safe and out of harms way.