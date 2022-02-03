Over 900 WI bridges labeled ‘structurally deficient’

This image taken with a drone shows the Milwaukee Hoan Bridge at sunset Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Milwaukee.

(WFRV) – As the collapse of the 50-year-old Pittsburgh bridge on Jan. 28, continues to weigh heavy on the minds of those who not only experienced the disastrous event but those across the country who routinely travel across similar infrastructure, Local 5 is taking a closer look at the status of its own Wisconsin bridges.

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) 2022 Wisconsin Bridge Profile, of the 14,307 bridges in the state, 987 or 6.9 percent, are classified as being structurally deficient, meaning one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.

This is reportedly down from the 1,112 bridges that were classified as structurally deficient in 2017.

Furthermore, the report confirmed that a total of 92.5 percent of the structurally deficient bridges are not on the National Highway System, which includes the Interstate and other key roads linking major airports, ports, rail, and truck terminals.

However, while a majority of the bridges aren’t on major roadways, 10 popular Wisconsin bridges were identified as being structurally deficient. These bridges can be found in the Milwaukee, Waukesha, Dunn, Dane, and Columbia counties.

According to the report, Milwaukee County is home to six of the 10 heavily trafficked and structurally deficient bridges. These bridges were all created between 1959 and 1969 making them more than 50 years old.

In total, these bridges accumulate about 420,400 vehicular crossings each day. The location of these Milwaukee County are as follow:

IH 43-N-S Freeway over Lrd Glendale Avenue

IH 43-N-S Freeway over Lrd W Hampton Avenue

IH 41/Ush 45/Sth 1 over Cth W Mill Rd (Cth S)

IH 41/Ush 45/Sth 1 over Cth W Mill Rd (Cth S)

Sth 36-Loomis Rd over IH 41/43/894

Cth Pp W Good Hop over Br Milwaukee River

Moreover, the counties of Waukesha, Columbia, Dane, and Dunn are all host to one structurally deficient bridge. The locations of these bridges and the number of daily crossings on each bridge can be found below.

County Location Daily Crossings Waukesha Cth F NB (Redford over Lrd Green Road 25,350 Columbia IH 39/90/94 NB over Sth 60 26,100 Dane Cth M Century Avenue over Pheasant Branch Creek 36,178 Dunn IH 94 over E Br Wilson Creek 33,200

The state has reportedly identified needing repairs on 1,815 bridges, which include some of the structurally deficient bridges, however, the proposed repairs are estimated to cost around $1.7 billion.

Additionally,15 bridges in Wisconsin are reported to be needing deck rehabilitation/replacement which would cost a total of $3 million.

This may cause some alarm after a 2019 inspection of the Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh identified the now collapsed bridge as having the deck and superstructure in ‘poor condition’.

What’s more, a spreadsheet on the state Department of Transportation website listed the bridge’s overall condition prior to its collapse as ‘poor.’

“I hope it’s a wake-up call to the nation that we need to make these infrastructure investments,” said Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman after the collapse of the bridge.

For a full breakdown of the status of Wisconsin bridges, click here.