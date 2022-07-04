OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A burning barn woke up a camper 4th of July morning by the sound of ash hitting their roof, reports Wisconsin firefighters.

According to the Oconto Fire-Rescue Department, it was sent to the 2700 block of Sherman Road in the Town of Oconto around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning after receiving a report that a barn was on fire.

Crews said they found a large brick and metal barn fully in flames when they arrived.

The department reports there were no animals or humans in the barn, which contained some equipment and hay bales.

Officials stated the people who reported the fire had been woken up by the sound of ash hitting the top of their camper parked near the barn.

After the roof collapsed, fire crews said they called an excavator to remove hay and metal roofing to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

The department estimates around 90,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish the flames.

Twenty-five fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene. Crews report no one was injured.