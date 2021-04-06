Over 9k small businesses to receive grants through Wisconsin’s “We’re All In’ program

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, right, says he told told Republican lawmakers during a private meeting that he will push for Medicaid expansion, but won’t propose eliminating the state’s economic development agency, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Standing at left is Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers along with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Revenue has announced more than $46 million to help support small businesses throughout Wisconsin.

In a release, Evers says that an estimated 9,300 small businesses will receive a $5,000 grant through the ‘We’re All In’ grant program. More than $46 million in new grants are funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Demand for the ‘We’re All In’ program exceeded available funding in some phases and the latest round of funding will be given to small businesses who applied through the program’s phase 2 program last year.

The ‘We’re All In’ program has three phases:

Phase 1 & 2: aimed at businesses with less than $1 million in annual revenue. Phase 1 distributed $65 million to more than 26,000 businesses, each receiving $2,500.

Phase 2 targeted businesses hardest hit by the pandemic, diverse businesses and those who had not received money in Phase 1. $130 million were given throughout 26,000 businesses were impacted.

Phase 3: restaurants with food, beverage and amusement with annual revenues between $1 million and $7 million. More than 2,000 businesses received a grant.

During the pandemic, Gov. Evers has used more than $370 million in CARES funds to support Wisconsin businesses, including nearly 53,000 small businesses, more than 15,000 farms, and the lodging, hospitality, and tourism industries.