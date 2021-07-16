Over a 2-day period in June, authorities made over 325 traffic stops in FDL Co.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In June 2021 the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office conducted one of the largest highway drug and criminal interdiction efforts ever initiated in Wisconsin.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on June 22 and June 23 multiple law enforcement agencies in Fond du Lac County teamed up with state agencies for the drug and criminal interdiction.

The following agencies participated in the interdiction:

Wisconisn State patrol

Wisconsin National Guard Counterdrug Program

Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

Fond du Lac Police Department

Waupun Police Department

Ripon Police Department

Town of Ripon Police Department

Rosendale Police Department

Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group

The effort included 21 sheriff’s deputies working with 14 troopers and 17 officers from other law enforcement agencies in Fond du Lac County. There were also an additional 11 civilian crime and data analysts, seven K9 teams, an observation aircraft and crew and dispatchers from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Fond du Lac County Communications Center.

Officers were assigned to patrol different highway drug and crime corridors which included:

I-41

USH 151

STH 23

STH 26

On these highways, the officers were tasked with searching for and legally stopping vehicles for traffic or other violations with a focus on looking for indicators of drug possession, trafficking or other criminal activity.

Multiple statistics were given regarding the two-day effort:

331 traffic stops

157 citations

239 warnings

55 speeding citations

19 operating after suspension/revocation citations

7 drug-related ordinance citations

1 warrant

21 felony arrests for violations

23 misdemeanor arrests for violations

Over the course of the two days, the 331 traffic stops equate to just under seven traffic stops per hour.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says they will continue to work with other agencies to take and keep drugs off the streets. An interdiction task force is one of many tactics they use to combat illegal activities.