SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.

As the Tribal Police Officer passed the residence, a vehicle backed out of the driveway, nearly striking the officer’s squad car.

The vehicle then left at a high rate of speed on an unnamed logging road. The vehicle was then located a short time after on South Line Road and nearly struck the Tribal Officer again, this time head-on.

The officer then began on a short pursuit before the suspect crossed county lines into Shawano County. The suspect’s vehicle was located at a residence on Pioneer Drive by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was then arrested by deputies with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office with over one gram of fentanyl and over $1,700 in cash.

“This shows a great collaborative effort between Shawano Sheriff’s Department and the Menominee Tribal Department on their efforts to make our communities a safer place,” wrote the Menominee Tribal Police.