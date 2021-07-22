Overdose death in Waupaca Co. results in five people facing homicide charges

LIND, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a heroin overdose that ended up killing a Waupaca County man, the investigation lead to five people getting charged and included people from New London all the way to Milwaukee.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, on May 30 they received a report of a suspected heroin overdose that killed Jordan May from Lind. Lind is in Waupaca County, and the investigation lead authorities to New London and then to Milwaukee.

39-year-old Jessica Bell and 36-year-old Patrick Rhoden were taken into custody during the initial investigation.

A few days later on June 2, authorities took two New London residents into custody. Detectives found heroin, methamphetamine, THC, multiple controlled substance packaging materials and items of drug paraphernalia at 31-year-old Aaron Van Dyke and 30-year-old April Hardegen’s residence. The residence was at 1011 West Beacon Avenue in New London.

On June 24, detectives used the Milwaukee Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit for a search warrant in Milwaukee. 20-year-old Demargieon Hillard-Carter was taken into custody after authorities found the following:

19.3 grams of crack cocaine

1.6 grams of fentanyl

15.8 grams of a brown/tan powdery substance

368 grams of THC

A Sig Sauer pistol

A SKS Norinco semi-automatic rifle

Controlled substance packaging materials

$9,636

Hillard-Carter was transported to Waupaca County Jail and is still in custody.

The five people that were arrested are facing a multitude of charges including:

Demargieon Hillard-Carter – Milwaukee First Degree Reckless Homicide In custody on a $50,000 cash bond

Aaron Van Dyke – New London First Degree Reckless Homicide Deliver Methamphetamine (Two counts) Deliver Heroin (Party to a Crime) Neglecting a Child Possession of Heroin Possession of Methamphetamine Possesson of THC Possession of Schedule 2 Drugs Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Certain Places Enhancer In custody on a $100,000 cash bond

Patrick Rhoden – New London First Degree Reckless Homicide Deliver Heroin In custody on a $50,000 cash bond

Jessica Bell – Waupaca First Degree Reckless Homicide Deliver Heroin Deliver Methamphetamine In custody on a $50,000

April Hardegen – New London First Degree Reckless Homicide Deliver Methamphetamine Deliver Heroin (Four counts) Felony Bail Jumping (11 counts) Neglecting a Child Possession of Heroin Possession of Methamphetamine Possesson of THC Possession of Schedule 2 Drugs Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Certain Places Enhancer In custody on a $100,000 cash bond



The investigation was ongoing after starting in April, and detectives used confidential informants to do six separate controlled drug purchases from Hardegen and Van Dyke.

Multiple agencies helped in the investigations including:

Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation

Drug Enforcement Administration

United States Postal Service

Milwaukee Police Department

New London Police Department

Department of Corrections

Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force

There was no further information released at this time, Local 5 will update this story as more information is provided.