Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern Wisconsin has netted 106 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value up to $6 million.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says the probe led them to a “large drug trafficking organization” based in Pleasant Prairie and “several” people were arrested.

Police believe the dealers were operating primarily in Wisconsin and Illinois, but had ties throughout the United States and Mexico. The cocaine that was seized tested positive for the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

The case began in February when deputies who used an antidote to save a person’s life during a drug overdose began looking for the source of the drugs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights