Overnight Black Creek standoff involving a father and son leads to arrest

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) — The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is telling Local 5 that the police standoff in Black Creek involved a father and his 26-year-old son.

Deputies say they were dispatched to a disturbance at 307 S. Main St. where a father and son got into a physical fight.

During the fight, a wrestling match occurred over a gun that the son threatened the father with.

When deputies arrived, the 26-year-old was in the driveway and threatened deputies indicating he had gun in his waistband. He retreated into the house and deputies set up a perimeter.

Authorities say the father was able to leave the house so the son was alone in the residence.

The Outagamie County Emergency Response Team was dispatched and began negotiating with the 26-year-old to cooperate with the deputies. More threats were made, and shortly before midnight the Emergency Response Team made entry into the house and took the 26-year-old in custody without incident.

Deputies say the man was taken to the Outagamie County Jail where he was booked in on several charges related to the disturbance and also a body only warrant for child support.

Main St. in Black Creek was reopened shortly after 1:00am.

The incident remains under investigation.