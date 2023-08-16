LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in western Wisconsin are looking for any leads after a mink farm in Trempealeau County was broken into overnight, leading to the release of roughly 3,000 mink.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, an unknown subject, or subjects, allegedly broke into a mink farm in the Town of Lincoln between the hours of 11 p.m. on August 11 and 3:45 a.m. on August 12.

Authorities say that roughly 3,000 mink were released after a person got into the enclosure by cutting a hole in the chain link fence that surrounded the area where the mink were kept.

It was noted that the area has had previous incidents like this in the past, although it has been ‘quite some time’ since the last incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with similar farms to be on the lookout for any suspicious activity or to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office if they have experienced a similar incident.

No other information was provided.