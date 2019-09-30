Overnight fire destroys St. Vincent de Paul merchandise

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — The Marinette Fire Department says an overnight fire has left a shed housing extra merchandise for St. Vincent de Paul, as well as the contents, a total loss.

Crews say they received the call around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Reports indicated a fire had broken out near a building housing Sherwin-Williams Paints and Corgan Vision Clinic. Officials arrived on scene to see smoke and flames coming from a shed at the back of the building. The shed was used to store extra merchandise for St. Vincent de Paul.

Officials say the only damage to the main building was smoke, but the fire did affect the building’s electricity. As of Monday morning, the two businesses were still without power.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Marinette Police Department. Because of the damage to the electrical, crews did not have an immediate estimate of damage costs.

No one was injured in the fire.