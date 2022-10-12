KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Tribal Police Department has issued a juvenile curfew at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post, the Menominee Indian High School went into a soft lockdown on Wednesday morning due to damage that was done to the outside buildings on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

District officials report a male person was on the campus for a long period of time between 11:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. and after reviewing the surveillance footage, it was determined that the male was with a potential assault rifle and a potential handgun.

After meeting with the Menominee Tribal Police Department, district officials came to the conclusion to have shortened sports practices on Wednesday to get student-athletes home before dark.

“Families, please tell your students to not come to the high school for any reason tonight,” wrote the Menominee Indian High School on its Facebook.

Tribal Police will ramp up its presence around the campus Wednesday evening and will be enforcing a juvenile curfew at 9:00 p.m.

Officers are looking for the public’s help in identifying the male from the surveillance images. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menominee Tribal Police Department immediately at (715) 799-3321.

No further information was provided. Local 5 News will update this should any details emerge.