GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are still searching for any suspects involved.

Authorities in Brown County do not believe this was a random incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 with reference case number 22-252444.

The investigation is ongoing, and Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge.