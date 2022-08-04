MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Calumet County Sherriff’s Office is warning residents of numerous vehicle break-ins that occurred Thursday morning in the Menasha and Harrison areas.

Deputies say that multiple cars were broken into between the hours of 2-5:30 a.m. on Manitowoc Road from North Coop Road to Oneida Street.

One car window was smashed but deputies say that most of the other vehicles were unlocked.

Deputies believe that three kids who were riding bikes between those hours are involved.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office says that a wallet and cash were reported stolen. If you live in the area, deputies are asking that you check any cameras you may have or check your vehicle if you haven’t already.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 will update this story if more details emerge.