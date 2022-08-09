LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region announced on Tuesday its decision to reopen the County CC/Rose Hill Road bridge over I-41 in the Village of Little Chute.

The bridge was previously struck by an over-height dump truck on August 3, which prompted the indefinite closure of the overpass.

Those looking to travel on the overpass can do so at 6:00 p.m. County CC/Rose Hill Road will be open to a single lane with temporary traffic signals to direct motorists. Speed is reduced to 25 miles per hour at the bridge.

WisDOT continues to evaluate options to fix damage caused by a dump truck that struck the bridge with its lift in the upright position. WisDOT says the bridge is structurally safe for travel underneath on I-41 and on the overpass.