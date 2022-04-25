APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of WIS 47 in Outagamie County is closed after a semi overturned on the highway.

According to officials, both northbound lanes of WIS 47 at I-41 are blocked because of the crash. The closure is expected to last two hours.

The incident reportedly happened around 8:50 a.m. The Appleton Police Department is asking motorists to use different routes.

There were no details on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.