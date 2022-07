MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a crash on County Road C in the City of Manitowoc.

According to a Facebook post, County Road C between Union Road and Center Road is closed due to an overturned semi-truck.

Deputies are asking the community to avoid the area and use Carstens Lake Road or Newton Road as a detour from State Highway 42 to County Road CR.

This is an ongoing scene and Local 5 News will update this when more information is made available.