EDGERTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently on the scene of a crash after a tanker hauling hazardous, flammable materials overturned in slippery conditions.

According to state troopers, northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 are closed at Wisconsin Highway 73 due to the crash. No injuries have been reported, but the northbound lane is expected to be closed for several hours.

Photo Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol

Interstate 39/90 northbound traffic will be diverted onto Wisconsin Highway 73 to US 12/18 or Interstate 94 until the leak can be contained and the area is deemed safe.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.